Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.35 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of ONE Gas worth $35,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $87.15 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

ONE Gas Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.