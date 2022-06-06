Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,267 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of OneMain worth $35,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $99,805,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,792,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 298,751 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

