Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 68,879 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $246.44 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

