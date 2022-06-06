GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 28,656 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

