Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $915.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

