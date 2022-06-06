GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,921 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Freshpet by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $178.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

