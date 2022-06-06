GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.