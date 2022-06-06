Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $1.74 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 26.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 848,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

