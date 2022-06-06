Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $11,220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

