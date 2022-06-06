AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,772 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $147.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

