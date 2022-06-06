Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 37,530 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,530 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after buying an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 948,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $746,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $253,047. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO opened at $13.41 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $827.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

