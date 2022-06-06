Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 183,060 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CANO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

