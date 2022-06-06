Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 306.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZS opened at $156.93 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average is $242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.12.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
