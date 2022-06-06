Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

OM opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,620 shares of company stock worth $6,629,104. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

