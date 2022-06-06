Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 33,315 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 230.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,315 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of CHGG opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

