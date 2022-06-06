Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

