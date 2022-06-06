Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 72,137 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,137 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

