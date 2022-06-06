Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,697 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.
NASDAQ XENE opened at $29.61 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.
Several brokerages have commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
