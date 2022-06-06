Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 156,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,629 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19,816.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 119,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 476,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.7872 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 157.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.