Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Quanterix worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 632,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanterix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $16.68 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

