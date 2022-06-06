Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 324 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 883,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $335.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

