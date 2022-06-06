Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.44 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

