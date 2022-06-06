First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $45.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.