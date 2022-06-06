First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.64% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

