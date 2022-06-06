PDT Partners LLC Invests $738,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 135,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

