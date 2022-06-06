Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,708 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.56.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $342.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.43 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

