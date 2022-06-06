Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Polaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,614,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

PII stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

