75,700 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,373,800 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

