Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.60 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 281,946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 313,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

