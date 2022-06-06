Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.
Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.60 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.
About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
