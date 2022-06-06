Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,575 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $44.42 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

