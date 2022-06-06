Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.96 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Several research firms have commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.