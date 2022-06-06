Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,307 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

