Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 372.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Codexis were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.