Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,711 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Quantum-Si worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quantum-Si by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 137,914 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quantum-Si by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 362,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quantum-Si by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $4.38 on Monday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $608.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

