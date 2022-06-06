Commerce Bank Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,538,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after buying an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $13.39 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

