Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 79,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.