Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

