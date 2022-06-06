Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,017 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $192,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

