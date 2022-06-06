Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $143.70 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

