Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 20,785 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Pinduoduo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,187,000 after purchasing an additional 742,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Qalhat Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

