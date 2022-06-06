Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,779,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,896,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,013,000 after purchasing an additional 347,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $75.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

