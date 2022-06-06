Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

