Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 72,840 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

