Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,865,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 151,194 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

