Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 49,293 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,293 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of PGT Innovations worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $20.24 on Monday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

