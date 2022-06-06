Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $6,462,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

