Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NiSource worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Barclays PLC increased its position in NiSource by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,597,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NiSource by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after buying an additional 1,891,976 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after buying an additional 1,326,631 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE NI opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.