National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

