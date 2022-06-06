Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $76,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of ODFL opened at $268.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

