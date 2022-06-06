Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,578 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after buying an additional 1,886,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

NYSE BKR opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

